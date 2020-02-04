Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.

Wednesday Writers

The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers group will meet at 10 a.m., on the main floor of the library. Open to all writers—from those just picking up a pencil through published authors—offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

After school at the library

Come celebrate the Chinese New Year (the year of the rat!) at 4 p.m. We'll be cutting and folding paper to make easy, beautiful paper lanterns. Join us at the Library for this special program for students in grades K-6. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Intro to easel and project demo