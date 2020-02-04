Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Wednesday Writers
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers group will meet at 10 a.m., on the main floor of the library. Open to all writers—from those just picking up a pencil through published authors—offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Come celebrate the Chinese New Year (the year of the rat!) at 4 p.m. We'll be cutting and folding paper to make easy, beautiful paper lanterns. Join us at the Library for this special program for students in grades K-6. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to easel and project demo
Patrons of all ages are invited to learn about the Natrona County Library's Carvey, a 3D carving machine, and the easy-to-use software that can help you create designs for 3D carving, Easel. The intro and demo will be held at 5 p.m., in the Creation Station. A staff member will first provide an overview in our Tech Center, followed by a demonstration in the Creation Station. The Carvey is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Spaghetti at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread. Cost is $7, all you can eat, children 5 to 12 are $3. Enjoy a dessert for $1. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All proceeds go to Elks Charities.