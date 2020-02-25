Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
UW candidates in Casper
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has identified three finalists for the university presidency and scheduled public appearances for each in Casper on Wednesday and Thursday.
The candidates are Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System; and Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Edward Seidel, Wednesday, 9 to 10 a.m. -- Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper -- will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/be0560e4fbff4892983d7a1b519d33091d.
Daniel M. White, Thursday, 9 to 10 a.m. -- Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper -- will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/8ca7842708e248fe99562aad78afb8dc1d.
Those viewing the faculty, staff and Casper forums with each finalist via WyoCast will have the ability to submit questions through that system.
The Board of Trustees seeks public input on the candidates before it fulfills its responsibility to select the new president. People are invited to share their thoughts and perspectives with the board by answering online questionnaires that are being established for each finalist at the following sites:
Seidel -- www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVDYZBD.
White -- www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVS23HR.
The deadline for input on Seidel is 10 p.m. Wednesday. Because people in Casper will not interact with White until Thursday morning, the deadline for input on him is noon Thursday -- although people are encouraged to submit their comments on White by 10 p.m. Wednesday as well.
During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.
Free tax prep at new location
You have free articles remaining.
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Caps 4 Kids
If you are as tired of cold, snow, and wind as many of us are, plan to join those who knit or crochet stocking caps for kids of all ages when we gather on Wednesday, February 26 at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. We start to stitch and chat at 12:30 or 1 p.m., and continue as long as schedules permit. A variety of colors of yarn is available for your use. Bring your patterns and needles and join us if you can.
When it’s this cold and windy, we are reminded of those who do not have warm hats. This group distributed over 1,600 caps last fall. See if you can spot some of our creations as you do your shopping.
Please contact the Senior Center at 265-4678 if you need further information. They will put you in contact with one of our group. Hope to see you Wednesday.
Free pesticide training
University of Wyoming Extension offers free pesticide applicator training.
These classes are designed to provide knowledge to make pesticide applicators eligible for a Wyoming Private Pesticide Applicators License, either new or renewal. Commercial Applicators can attend for Continuing Education Credits also! The classes are a collaborative effort between UW Extension, Natrona County Weed & Pest, Converse County Weed & Pest, Niobrara County Weed & Pest and Casper College Agriculture Department.
You must pre-register so that materials will be on hand. For more information, contact Scott Cotton at 235-9400 or Scotton1@uwyo.edu.
- Wednesday, February 26, 1:30 to 6 p.m. UW Extension, Niobrara County Fairgrounds, 44080 US Hwy 20, Lusk.
After school at the library
Leap Year only happens once every four years. This special extra day at the tail end of February deserves to be celebrated with snacks, crafts and fun party games. Students in grades K–6 are invited to join us at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room to jump, hop, and LEAP their way through everyone’s favorite extra day. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Ash Wednesday at Christ Episcopal
Begin Lent with Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock. Everyone is welcome to start the journey to Easter at the service at 6 p.m. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
Tacos at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special is Taco Bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $7. Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Gold prospectors meet
Gold Prospectors Association meets at Hershberger Spas, 5805 CY Ave., at 7 p.m. The guest speaker is Emanual John, speaking about using your GPS to find your way to gold, rocks and more. Bring your unit along, if you would like some personal instruction. For questions, call 577-7727.