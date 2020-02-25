Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.

Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.

Caps 4 Kids

If you are as tired of cold, snow, and wind as many of us are, plan to join those who knit or crochet stocking caps for kids of all ages when we gather on Wednesday, February 26 at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. We start to stitch and chat at 12:30 or 1 p.m., and continue as long as schedules permit. A variety of colors of yarn is available for your use. Bring your patterns and needles and join us if you can.