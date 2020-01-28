Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Bach's Lunch welcomes special guest
Wyatt Smith will perform for the Bach’s Lunch Wednesday series at 12:15 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and he will give a full recital on Friday, January 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, where a free will offering will be accepted.
Casper organists Beverly Reese and Donna McIntire discovered Wyatt Smith when they heard him at a regional conference and invited him to perform for the Bach’s Lunch series in Casper. His mother drove him from South Dakota, because he was not yet driving. He performed at the 2012 AGO National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, as a Rising Star, having won the AGO/Quimby Regional Competition for Young Organists -- Region VI in 2011.
Smith serves as the associate director of music & communications minister at Epiphany Parish of Seattle. He is also the affiliate artist in Organ & Harpsichord at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma where he teaches private lessons, curates the care of the Fritts organ in Kilworth Chapel, along with performing “Organ at Noon” recitals throughout the year. He is a graduate of the University of Washington in Seattle, where he received the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in organ performance, under the guidance of Dr. Carole Terry. Wyatt received his Master of Music degree from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and the Yale School of Music and his Bachelor of Music degree in organ performance from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Quilts of Valor every Wednesday
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor, "Crossroads Quilters," meets at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center, 1831 E. 4th Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. This is a nonprofit organization that awards "Quilts of Valor" to local military service members and veterans who have served the country and have been touched by war regardless of the conflict, declared war or otherwise in which they served. QOV's are lifetime awards, stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts. If you have served or know of someone who has served and has not received a QOV or if you have questions, please contact Linda Tackett at 253-0110 or 235-6535 or Jan Whitney at 237-7709.
After school at the library
While no one truly needs a dragon as a pet, I would bet that most people—if given the chance—would definitely choose to have a dragon as a pet, even if it meant their house burning down. Students in grades K–6 are invited at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room to make their very own dragon bookmark that they can keep as a pet without endangering the structural integrity of their home. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Cricut project
Separate your keys from the rest of the humdrum pack with a personalized monogram keychain. A fun craft program takes place at 5 p.m., in the Creation Station. Using the Cricut machine, we will be cutting leather to make a keychain, and using paint to add a personal touch. Gift or show off these personalized keychains on your keys, backpacks, suitcases and more. Sign up at bit.ly/CricLeather120. Limit of 15 adult participants. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Fried chicken at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.