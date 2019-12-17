Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. Open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 10-4, and Saturday 10-2.

Twelve Days of Christmas open

The 12 Days of Christmas is open at 1743 E. Yellowstone across from the Alibi Bar. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., daily through December 23. Stop by and see the craftsmanship of more than 30 Wyoming crafters. Antiques, foods, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, rare rocks and tole painted ornaments all make perfect gifts. The charity this year is Hospice of Natrona County. For more information, call Joyce at 262-3378.

Last distribution of the month

The town of Glenrock has a food bank again, thanks to a group of volunteers. The Glenrock Area Food Pantry, is located at 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15. The pantry is open on designated days from 1 to 3 p.m. ages 60 and over and disabled; 4 to 7 p.m. general public. For December only, the final distribution date of the month is December 18.

After school at the library