Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Stuff the Van toy drive

Townsquare Media is collecting new, unwrapped toys, clothing and cash for 2,100 kids in Casper, from 7 a.m., to 7 p.m., through Saturday outside Walmart East. Toys and clothing are distributed to many partner agencies and cash is used to fill out the gifts and then restock the shelves at Wyoming Food for Thought Project, which provides weekend and school holiday food to nearly 800 children in Casper and Glenrock.

We hear those jingle bells ringing

Christmas is right around the corner. Come find so many new and gently used Christmas items now on sale for half price. You will be amazed at the treasures in the kitchen area, which is bursting its seams. Help us make some room. You can dress up for the holidays with beautiful party outfits, from Petite to Plus sizes, and easy on your budget. The kids will love the grab bags, filled with random secret surprises.

All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. Open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 10-4, and Saturday 10-2.

Twelve Days of Christmas open

The 12 Days of Christmas is open at 1743 E. Yellowstone across from the Alibi Bar. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., daily through December 23. Stop by and see the craftsmanship of more than 30 Wyoming crafters. Antiques, foods, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, rare rocks and tole painted ornaments all make perfect gifts. The charity this year is Hospice of Natrona County. For more information, call Joyce at 262-3378.

Last distribution of the month

The town of Glenrock has a food bank again, thanks to a group of volunteers. The Glenrock Area Food Pantry, is located at 506 W. Birch, Ste. 15. The pantry is open on designated days from 1 to 3 p.m. ages 60 and over and disabled; 4 to 7 p.m. general public. For December only, the final distribution date of the month is December 18.

After school at the library

Gingerbread houses, while not structurally sound enough to serve as an actual dwelling, make the perfect addition to your holiday decorations (and snacks!). Why not make a tiny one to hang on your tree, as well? Students in grades K–6 are invited to join at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room as we read a festive book, have a tasty snack, and make miniature gingerbread house Christmas tree ornaments. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Holiday show at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium will celebrate the holidays with a special show, Season of Light. This full-dome presentation traces the history of many holiday customs which involve lights in the winter darkness – Christmas tree lights, candles in windows, the Menorah, luminarias, and more. You’ll learn a bit about Christian, Jewish, Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi customs. Season of Light plays at 4:15 p.m., through Friday, and December 26 and 27, and at 7 p.m., on Saturday. The show is about 35 minutes long, recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only, please.

Fried chicken at Elks

Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.

Candy sacking at Elks

Candy Sacking Party, Elks members will be sacking the candy and goodies at 7 p.m., on December 18, for the Children’s Christmas party that is held the morning of December 24. Please join us for just awhile and help us with this tradition! This is lots of fun and doesn’t take very long. Thanks in advance for your volunteering! Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

