Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Orientation for high school equivalency

Two orientation sessions will be offered in January for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.

The first will be held on Wednesday, January 8, and the second will be held Tuesday, January 14. There will be three sessions each day at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m., and all will take place at the Adult Learning Center at Casper College.

“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $553 a week compared to $730 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated will make $9,204 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2018.

“All of our services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.