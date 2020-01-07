Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Intro to Email
The Natrona County Library will host an introduction class for those looking to create a hassle-free email account at 3 p.m., in the Library’s Tech Center. Using mail.com, we will create an email account and learn how to navigate it for an easy email experience. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Even if your kids treat you like you’re an old fossil, we know that you’re actually really young at heart. To show those kids of yours just how un-fossil-like you are, join us at the library at 4 p.m., for a special program for students in grades K-6 where they can stamp shells and “dinosaur bones” into clay to make their own prehistoric archaeological finds! All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Orientation for high school equivalency
Two orientation sessions will be offered in January for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.
The first will be held on Wednesday, January 8, and the second will be held Tuesday, January 14. There will be three sessions each day at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m., and all will take place at the Adult Learning Center at Casper College.
“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $553 a week compared to $730 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated will make $9,204 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2018.
“All of our services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations on Wednesday were to have reserved by Tuesday. Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations on January 14 are asked to RSVP by Monday, January 13. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc.
Pork chops at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is baked pork chops with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. The menu is subject to change. All proceeds go to Elks Charities.
Archaeologists meet
The monthly meeting of the Casper Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is at 7 p.m., at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. The Agricultural building is on the south side of the Fairgrounds and north of Guadalajara’s Restaurant.
Following a brief business meeting, Dr. Lawrence Todd will be our guest speaker. His presentation is entitled: Ice, Elk, and Archaeology: Inventory of Ice Patches and Elk Migration Corridors, Washakie Wilderness. A native of Meeteetse, where he now lives, Todd has conducted archaeological fieldwork on the Plains for over 45 years with much of his research focusing on taphonomy of bison kill sites.
Visitors and new members are welcome. Please contact Mavis Greer, Chapter President, at mavis@greerservices.com if you have any questions.
Marine Corps League meets
Marine Corps League will meet at 7 p.m., in the library of the Casper Elks Lodge. Questions: Gary 237-7864.