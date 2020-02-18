Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Casper College and the Wyoming Humanities Council are partners in presenting the Humanities Festival along with major funding from the Casper College Foundation and the Margaret Demorest Endowment.

Red Hatters lunch

The Queen Bee Red Hatters luncheon for February will be at Wyoming Ale Woks, 5900 E. 2nd St. at 11:30 a.m. We will be ordering off the menu. Our hostesses for February are Ardith Holmes, Ellen Jevne and Naoda Adams. Please call Ellen Jevne 259-2535 or Naoda Adams at 259-0235, to make your reservations. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.

After school at the library

Baking soda and colored vinegar eruptions are always a crowd pleaser. I mean, what’s not to like? They’re fun. They’re fizzy. And they’re colorful. They are so beautiful that you can even make art projects using the eruptions. Students in grades K–6 are invited to join us at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for this fun (and messy!) crafting program. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

The Man in the Arena