Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
- Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Humanities festival this week
The 35th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture explores the topics of “ Mystery, Mayhem, and Madness” through Saturday.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday lectures are free and open to the public, as well as the family afternoon at the Natrona County Library. Tickets for the Thursday night production of “The Yellow Wallpaper” are $12 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online at caspercollegearts.cc. A complete schedule for the festival can be found at caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival/schedule. The Goodstein Foundation Library, Wheeler Concert Hall, and the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre are located on the Casper College campus. The Nicolaysen Art Museum is located at 400 E. Collins Street, and the Natrona County Library is located at 307 E. 2nd. Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, will begin with the Living Library from 10 a.m. to noon. Here, participants “... will borrow a person and have a conversation about their story. The purpose of the Living Library is to promote conversation, encourage understanding, and foster a culture of inclusivity,” said Innella Maiers. The Living Library will take place in the Goodstein Foundation Library.
At noon, in the Goodstein Foundation Library Classroom, Ron Franscell will discuss his most recent true-crime book, “Alice and Gerald: A Homicidal Love Story.” The book focuses on Alice and Gerald Uden, who “ ... for decades Wyoming investigators struggled to connect their murderous dots,” said Innella Maiers. A complimentary copy of Franscell’s book can be obtained at the Goodstein Foundation Library on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host the evening’s events beginning at 5 p.m. with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Wind Ensemble featuring Richard Turner and friends. At 5:30 p.m., a panel will discuss “Mystery, Mayhem, and Madness in Visual Art.” Moderated by Holly Turner, Wyoming Arts Council board member, the panel will feature artists Ginny Butcher, Linda Ryan, Elaine Henry, Karen Henneck, and Leah Hardy.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the festival will move to the Wheeler Concert Hall, beginning with a presentation at 9:30 by Franscell titled “What Hath Capote Wrought?” Franscell, an Edgar nominated crime writer and Wyoming native, will explore the entangled histories of true-crime books and literary nonfiction, up to and including his narrative writing as a Denver Post journalist and author of two best-selling, true accounts about wicked Wyoming crimes.
At 10:30 a.m. Zachary Vreeman, D.M.A., will look at German composers who threw off traditional compositional rules to depict pure, often frightening emotions in their music in his presentation titled: “The Music of Mayhem and Madness: German Expressionism and World War I.”
This year’s Demorest Lecture will be presented by Arielle Zibrak, Ph.D., assistant professor of English, director of English honors, and affiliated assistant professor of gender and women's studies at the University of Wyoming. Zibrak will speak on "Believing Women: Madness and Misogyny in American Fiction." Her presentation will take place Thursday, Feb. 20, at noon in the Wheeler Concert Hall.
At 2 p.m., following the Demorest Keynote at noon, Casper College English instructor and author Joseph Campbell, Ph.D., will present “The Madness of Dystopia.” Campbell, who holds a doctorate in young adult literature with a focus on dystopian literature for young adults from Illinois State University, will explore how books such as “1984,” “Brave New World,” and “Fahrenheit 451,” as well as those intended for teens such as “The Hunger Games” and “The Wave,” warn us about, and help us to explore, what society and government gone mad would look like.
At 7:30 p.m., the premiere of the Casper College Theatre and Dance Department’s production of “The Yellow Wallpaper” will take place in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre under the direction of Wood. The dance adaptation by Wood from the book of the same name, “ ... is an emotionally charged and darkly humorous examination of an isolated woman’s state of reality. Through the intertwining of dance, theater, and multimedia elements, audiences will find themselves accompanying a woman as she restlessly rips through her delicate papier mâché identity,” said Innella Maiers.
Friday, Feb. 21, is the final day of talks and will begin at 9 a.m. with “Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’ in Song: A Modern Folk Opera.” Joe Goodkin, a Chicago-based singer/songwriter, will give a musical retelling of Homer’s “The Odyssey” through songs and lyrics inspired by Odysseus’ famous exploits.
At 10 a.m., Lance Jones will present ‘Saucy Jack in Whitechapel: The Crimes of Jack the Ripper.” Jones, a former police chief and museum teacher fellow of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, promises a “ ... walk through the fog in search of Jack the Ripper.”
The final presentation for the festival will take place at 11 and feature Casper College photography instructor Shawn Bush. Bush, a lens-based artist who grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and received his M.F.A. in photography from Rhode Island School of Design, will present “Sacrosanct Soil.” In addition to his talk, a gallery reception will be held at noon for Bush’s exhibition in the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery, also titled “Sacrosanct Soil.”
Saturday, Feb. 22, is the final day of the festival and will take place in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. Titled “Family Afternoon of Mystery, Mayhem, and Madness with a Movie,” the day will begin at 1 p.m. with a craft creating monkey masks and binoculars. From 2-4 p.m. the 1995 film “Jumanji” will be shown and pizza will be served.
Casper College and the Wyoming Humanities Council are partners in presenting the Humanities Festival along with major funding from the Casper College Foundation and the Margaret Demorest Endowment.
Red Hatters lunch
The Queen Bee Red Hatters luncheon for February will be at Wyoming Ale Woks, 5900 E. 2nd St. at 11:30 a.m. We will be ordering off the menu. Our hostesses for February are Ardith Holmes, Ellen Jevne and Naoda Adams. Please call Ellen Jevne 259-2535 or Naoda Adams at 259-0235, to make your reservations. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.
After school at the library
Baking soda and colored vinegar eruptions are always a crowd pleaser. I mean, what’s not to like? They’re fun. They’re fizzy. And they’re colorful. They are so beautiful that you can even make art projects using the eruptions. Students in grades K–6 are invited to join us at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for this fun (and messy!) crafting program. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
The Man in the Arena
Attend a talk on Teddy Roosevelt and his love of books at Natrona County Library at 6:30 p.m. “The Man in The Arena” is a celebration of Theodore Roosevelt - the essential American. Owen Wister, who knew him well, called him "the most American American who ever lived!" There is no subject about which he did not thirst for knowledge: history, politics, philosophy, nature, linguistics, taxidermy, poetry - the list is endless. He loved books - he read in seven languages, including Portuguese. He wrote books - 36 books in all on a bewildering variety of subjects. He was a man who loved to talk philology with Harvard professors and bug collections with six-year-olds. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Fried chicken at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
