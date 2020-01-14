Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Red Hatters lunch
The Red Hat Luncheon for January will be at the FireRock, 6100 E. 2nd. St. at 11:30. We will be ordering off the menu. Hosted by Patty Bachand and Judy Boyer. Please call Patty at 215-6270 or Judy at 259-5765 to make your reservations.
After school at the library
We all know just how a-MAZE-ing Legos can be, so join us at the Natrona County Library for a fun build-your-own Lego marble maze program for students in grades K–6 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Chicken fried steak at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is chicken fried steak with all the fixings. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Author talk & signing
In partnership with Wind City Books, the library is hosting local neurosurgeon, author, and Iraq War veteran, W. Lee Warren, M.D., to discuss his new book, "I've Seen the End of You." Join us at 6 p.m. in the Crawford Room to hear Warren speak and get your copy of the book signed by the author. Books will be available for sale courtesy of Wind City Books. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Progressive drawing class
Can you draw a line and a circle? Than this class is for you! Rozmaring Czaban will be instructing a six-week progressive drawing class at Art 321. Cost is $135/member; $155/nonmember. Suited for beginners as well as anyone who wants to improve their existing skills and understanding of techniques. Each week will focus on sketching specific subjects that will progress in complexity. You will find the process explained and demonstrated along with individual assistance to encourage and inspire. Come by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Avenue or call at 265-2655 to register. Dates are January 15, 22 and 29, February 5, 12, and 19 and classes are from 6 to 8 p.m.
Free movie for grownups
Casper’s AARP Wyoming Action Team will present the biopic “Judy,” about the life and career of Judy Garland, at the Studio City Theaters at 7 p.m.
The film is free, thanks to AARP’s Casper Action Team and AARP’s Movies for Grownups program. Tickets are free but registration is required for entry. To get tickets, call 1-877-926-8300 and ask the operator for Movies for Grownups, Casper, Wyoming, showing of “Judy.”
Renee Zellweger stars in the movie, “Judy,” a biopic outlining the career of Judy Garland. The movie takes place in the winter of 1968 as showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town.
The movie is a part of AARP’s Movies For Grownups program, which seeks to fight social isolation in those aged 50 and over. Social isolation occurs when people withdraw and become disconnected from family, friends and community. A study by professors Julianne Holt-Lunstad and Timothy Smith of Brigham Young University found that prolonged social isolation is as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and is more harmful than obesity. Social isolation has been linked to higher blood pressure, greater susceptibility to the flu and other infectious diseases, and earlier onset of dementia.
For more information, contact Tanya Johnson, AARP Wyoming’s Associate State Director for Outreach and Local Advocacy at tajohnson@aarp.org.