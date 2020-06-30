Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Deadline to submit market art
Wyoming Food for Thought Project's goal of rolling out a Mobile Farmer's Market is almost a reality. The original bus purchased was too inaccessible for those with mobility issues. So a new bus has been procured and with the changes to the Wyoming Food Freedom Act effective July 1, the Mobile Market is almost ready to hit the road.
Through July 1, artists of all ages are invited to submit art to be used in a community collage that will wrap the Mobile Market. "We are especially looking for drawings filled with nature -- suns, flowers, leaves, vines, bugs, clouds, rainbows, vegetables, fruit and more," said Michele Heaphy, program coordinator and head of public art for Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
The art submitted will be combined into a community mural and then wrapped around the Mobile Market to create a memorable and visually impactful vehicle.
Drawings should be clean, clear and colorful. They will use portions of many pieces to create the artwork.
Submissions will be accepted through July 1, 2020 via email (info@wyfftp.org), mail or dropped off to Food for Thought, 900 Saint John, Casper, WY 82601.
Please include first name and age of artist, parent/guardian name, mailing address, and contact information (phone/email).
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.;
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.;
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.;
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.;
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.;
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the re-opening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities.
One such practice is to ensure that no one utilizing the pools has a known exposure or is experiencing symptoms of illness. This applies to all adults and minors. Therefore, entering adults will be asked to sign in and attest that they have not had exposure to any person with COVID-19 during the previous 14 days and that they are not experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19. Likewise, all minors under the age of 18, will be required to provide a City of Casper Recreation Minor Participant Record form upon daily entry at any city swimming pool. This document will attest, by a parent or guardian signature, that the child or children have not had a known exposure or symptoms in the last 14 days. Hard copies of these forms will be available at all the facilities, and downloadable forms to print out and complete at home are available on our website.
The public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities.
Due to reduced capacities at pools during this time, parents and guardians are encouraged to verify that their children have been granted access to pools prior to leaving them at the facilities.
The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center, 80 people; Mike Sedar Aqua Park, 100 people; Marion Kreiner Pool, 40 people, and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, 23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
- Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.;
- Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.;
- Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
- Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
School playgrounds open
Natrona County School District playgrounds are now open for community use in the summer of 2020. Users are asked to maintain safe and healthy guidelines, as applicable, while using the equipment and fixtures. Please, if you are sick, stay home and do not touch or play on the equipment. A few playgrounds -- Park, Crest Hill, Evansville, Pineview, and Manor Heights -- remain closed due to construction projects.
The Natrona County School District is committed to ensuring safe and healthy learning environments for students, staff, and school visitors. Officials appreciate the support of students, staff, and school families as all work together to ensure continued student academic success and health and safety for all.
