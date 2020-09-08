Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Big sale ends Wednesday

The United Methodist Thrift Shop is loading on the bargains in order to clear the shop for new Fall and Winter treasures. From now through September 9, fill our grocery bag for $5 and get a second bag free. The challenge? We have to be able to tie the bags!

Find us at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. We’re open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.

We will be closed September 10-13, and reopen September 14 with all the new fabulous Fall and Winter selection of men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing, coats, winter gear, boots and shoes. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here among your neighbors.

Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

