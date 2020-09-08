Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Aquatic Center open
The Casper Family Aquatic Center is open September 9 through September 13. Due to the recent snowstorm, the equipment needed for the planned HVAC project was not able to be set up. That project has been put on hold until Monday, September 16. Due to this, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will now be closed Monday September 14 through Wednesday September 16 in order to replace the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will open on Thursday, September 17, with normal operating hours.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.
FIB holds volunteer day
First Interstate Bank, a $16.4 billion community bank with more than 150 branches across six states, is hosting its third annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 9. As part of the philanthropic effort, all First Interstate locations will close at noon on Sept. 9, giving employees paid time to volunteer in their communities.
Over 2,100 First Interstate volunteers from across the company will support approximately 270 separate nonprofit organizations through more than 315 service projects.
Locally, First Interstate employees in Casper will participate in 10 service projects, supporting organizations including Central Wyoming Hospice (landscaping in the gardens in front of the Kloefkorn Hospice Home), Seton House (hosting a professional development workshop), and Wyoming Food for Thought (creating Friday Food Bags, including two breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack items), among others.
Employees selected their own service projects to ensure they cater to the specific needs of their communities and were encouraged to support nonprofit organizations working to eliminate poverty. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, projects focused on financial education and helping those affected by job loss were encouraged.
Big sale ends Wednesday
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is loading on the bargains in order to clear the shop for new Fall and Winter treasures. From now through September 9, fill our grocery bag for $5 and get a second bag free. The challenge? We have to be able to tie the bags!
Find us at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. We’re open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
We will be closed September 10-13, and reopen September 14 with all the new fabulous Fall and Winter selection of men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing, coats, winter gear, boots and shoes. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here among your neighbors.
Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
