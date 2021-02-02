Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, 2021, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Huge selection of candles, games at thrift
The Methodist Thrift Shop has been truly blessed again. Your neighbors’ generosity continues to fill our small shop with amazing treasures. Come see our huge (and we do mean huge) inventory of Salt City Candles, all sizes, fragrances, and decorative accessories to use with them. The prices can help you fill your home with beautiful smells or give as inexpensive gifts. If you are looking for games for any age and group size, hurry in for the best selection. Check out our jewelry, both contemporary and 14 carat gold. If you love diamonds, tourmaline, jade, or if you prefer Black Hills gold, we have a gorgeous belt buckle and a matching pearl pendant. Our walls are full of art to choose for your home. The 50 percent sale this week is all pants (excluding men’s jeans) and all coats.
Find us at Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, 2111 East 12th, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a friend with you and enjoy the hunt.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, remaining right here among our neighbors. We are accepting clean donations in new and nearly new condition. Please, no electronics or furniture.
Come by for a visit and “like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
February at the planetarium
The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for February. “The Girl Who Walked Upside Down,” follows a very special little girl who loves the moon and the stars, and is committed to the fight against light pollution so that everyone can enjoy seeing them clearly. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., discover the mythological stories behind a series of constellations in “Astronomyths: Where the Sky Ends, The Myth Begins.”
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.