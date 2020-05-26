Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Transportation support will be given both via gas cards and CATC tokens. Details and logistics are still be worked out, once available, information will be shared via our Facebook page as well as our COVID-19 resource page www.unitedwaync.com/relief-assistance.

Questions can be directed to office@unitedwaync.om or 237.9367.

The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is still accepting donations with 100% of all funds benefiting families and individuals.

Food for Thought offers online marketplace

The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m., on Mondays and close at 5 p.m., on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m., at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.

Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on our website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.

SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.

To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307.337.1703.