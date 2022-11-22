Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org. TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.

Thanksgiving meal at Rescue Mission

Wyoming Rescue Mission will serve its Thanksgiving meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Mission’s main shelter building, Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. Anyone who would like a hot, traditional Thanksgiving meal is invited to attend.

For more information, please contact Michael Livingston at (307) 473-6984 or marketing@wyomission.org.

About Wyoming Rescue Mission:

Wyoming Rescue Mission is a 501 (c)(3) private nonprofit serving Natrona County and Wyoming. For more information, call Michael Livingston at (307) 473-6948 or email marketing@wyomission.org.