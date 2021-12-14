Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Wednesday night special at Elks

Wednesday night special is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8.00. Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.

Celebrate 31 years of Women in the Word

Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.

Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com.

Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.

Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0