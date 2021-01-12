Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday's support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 Third St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. Second St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Website: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
New finds at Methodist thrift
Come see the treasures. The Methodist Thrift Shop has put Christmas away and gotten out a variety of great items and lots to keep you warm. You’ll find coats, sweaters, vests, hats and gloves for the whole family. If you didn’t know we carried jewelry, come check it out. There is fine Black Hills Gold, pearls, jade and gemstones, as well as fun costume jewelry. We’ve had several donations of full sets of dishes that need a home. And lastly, you aren’t going to want to miss this week’s sales of 50% off on ladies’ pants, family scarves and continuing the sale of shoes. Come see boots, tennis shoes, dressy and casual shoes, as well as slippers.
Find us at 2111 E. 12th, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store in Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here among our neighbors.
School registration open
NCSD school choice registration is open through Jan. 24, 2021. Families can go online to complete the registration process. NCSD offers school choice because it believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. School choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.
The school choice registration period is the time for families of the following groups of students to submit their school preference for the 2021-22 school year:
• New-to-NCSD students
• Incoming kindergarteners
• Students moving from 5th to 6th grade
• Students moving from 8th to 9th grade
• Students who wish to switch schools in September 2021.
Families can learn more about NCSD schools by clicking through the 2021-22 Natrona County Schools Family Guide and by visiting natronaschools.org. The Family Guide features all NCSD schools with information about curriculum, programs and school philosophies. Due to COVID-19 health orders and to ensure safe & healthy environments for all, schools will not be hosting open house events this year. Parents/guardians can reach out to school principals for more information on opportunities to learn more about individual schools. Visit natronaschools.org for more information.
January at the planetarium
The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for January. “Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder” follows the journey of the first space probe to venture beyond our solar system, searching out strange new worlds that orbit distant stars. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7, tour the cosmos with astrophysicist Stacey Palen as your guide in “Cosmic Journey.” She tells the story of the universe from a human perspective.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Deadline for crafts to accompany class
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID-19 safe.
Join us online at 10 a.m., on Saturday as we explore "Legends of the Stars." Student will engage with multiple cultures through the retelling of star legends. Explore First Nation star stories and the lessons that they teach. Students will create string art to demonstrate how connected stars make up the objects of legends. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online. The first 25 local families to sign up before 5 p.m. Wednesday will receive a free bag of materials to make "string constellations" that will be delivered contact free to their homes on the 15th. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so that we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity box is Wednesday, but you may sign up to join the class as late as 5 p.m. Friday. Contact Stacey Moore at the Trails Center, samoore@blm.gov, if you have questions.