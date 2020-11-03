 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

