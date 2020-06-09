Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

All on-site programs and tours are canceled.

Preventative procedures in the museum include a thorough cleaning each morning; high-touch surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout the day. Staff will be wearing face coverings, and we encourage visitors to wear them as well when in the museum. Sanitation stations will be available so that visitors may use sanitizer as they enter and leave the facility. Even so, we ask that you refrain from touching displays and other surfaces during your visit. Directional signs will encourage a one-way flow through the galleries, and we ask that six feet of distance be maintained between people who are not traveling together.

Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Groups of any size should explore the museum together and stay six feet away from other visitors. Children must remain with their family group. We are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals at this time as long as they comply with current guidelines.

The fort buildings will close a half hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information, call the museum at 235-8462.

Free student lunches continue