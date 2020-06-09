Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Summer camp at BGCCW
Summer is on at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. After having to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of members, staff, and families, the club has received the approval to hold Summer Camp weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in limited capacity. Children will be provided a safe place to have fun with friends, receive free meals and snacks, and academic enrichment to keep their minds engaged over the summer. To mark the occasion, Casper Mayor Steve Freel will announce Monday, June 8 as Boys & Girls Club Day.
For more information, contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079.
Summer at Methodist thrift
It really is summer at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Update your wardrobe, whether you are heading out to lunch, gardening, or fishing. Look at the nice selection of all sizes from petite to plus sizes, children’s clothing, shoes and purses, men’s golfing and relaxing items. Need home goods, bedding or crafts, then this is the place. It’s fun to search for the treasures from our generous community. Take a look at at our exciting finds for reasonable prices. This time in history is the perfect reason to visit our local philanthropy, benefiting Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Located at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, and open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please wear your masks to protect others...we have them for sale if you need one. “Like” us on Facebook and Yelp at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum open
Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce that it has begun a phased reopening of the museum and fort. Following CDC, state, and local health and safety guidelines, we will have restrictions in place to protect our visitors and staff. There will also be some modifications to our operating hours: we will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m., admission is for high-risk visitors only.
All on-site programs and tours are canceled.
Preventative procedures in the museum include a thorough cleaning each morning; high-touch surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout the day. Staff will be wearing face coverings, and we encourage visitors to wear them as well when in the museum. Sanitation stations will be available so that visitors may use sanitizer as they enter and leave the facility. Even so, we ask that you refrain from touching displays and other surfaces during your visit. Directional signs will encourage a one-way flow through the galleries, and we ask that six feet of distance be maintained between people who are not traveling together.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Groups of any size should explore the museum together and stay six feet away from other visitors. Children must remain with their family group. We are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals at this time as long as they comply with current guidelines.
The fort buildings will close a half hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information, call the museum at 235-8462.
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
