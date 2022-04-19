Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.

Wednesday night at Elks

Wednesday night special is French dip sandwiches and fixins. All you can eat for $8.00. Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839