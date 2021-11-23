Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Wednesday night special at Elks

Wednesday night special is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $8! Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 is $3. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Also enjoy a desert for $1! Member, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839.

The Lodge well be CLOSED Thursday and Friday Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving. And will reopen on Saturday, please join us Saturday night for chili and soup night after the parade, bring your creation of soup or chili to share.

We will also be open for Sunday breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., prices for those age 13 and up is $8, 6 to 12 is $4 and 5 and under free with paying adult.

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.

Celebrate 31 years of Women in the Word

Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.

Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com.

Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.

Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.

Bird houses on display at Senior Center

Bob Woodward’s one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bird houses are on display at the Casper Senior Center through November.

You may leave a bid on the bird houses at the Senior Center office at 1831 E. 4th St. For more information call 307-265-4678.

