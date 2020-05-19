Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Methodist thrift open

The First United Methodist Thrift Shop is reopening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Workers will be wearing masks to protect you and request that you wear yours to protect others.

The store is full of new spring and summer items on display for wonderful warm weather. Come check out both the new and gently worn items, housewares, decorating treasures and crafts.

Find them at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Shopping Center. Open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds stay in the community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.

Expanded sites for student meals

NCSD Food Service is now providing takeaway breakfast and lunch meals, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all individuals 18 years and under at the below-listed locations.

Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked, they are here to help.

They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.