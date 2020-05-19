Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
90th birthday parade
The family of Audrey Cotherman invites her friends and neighbors to join them in celebrating Audrey’s 90th birthday. In lieu of a party, we are hosting a birthday parade from 2 to 4 p.m., May 20, at 704 E. 11th St. Please join us in honoring Audrey and celebrating this milestone by driving by and honking in celebration. For more information, please call 251-0708.
St. Vincent de Paul open
ST. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is re-opening starting Tuesday through Friday this week, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Memorial Day weekend. The store will be able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday with the shortened hours until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books, and jewelry.
Methodist thrift open
The First United Methodist Thrift Shop is reopening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Workers will be wearing masks to protect you and request that you wear yours to protect others.
The store is full of new spring and summer items on display for wonderful warm weather. Come check out both the new and gently worn items, housewares, decorating treasures and crafts.
Find them at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Shopping Center. Open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds stay in the community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Expanded sites for student meals
NCSD Food Service is now providing takeaway breakfast and lunch meals, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all individuals 18 years and under at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked, they are here to help.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Individuals 18 years and younger can pick-up meals at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin, and 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Online grief support begins
Rebuilding a life after the death of a loved one can be one of the hardest things with which an individual, family or loved one must contend. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is here to help with that part of the journey as well.
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions offers new Grief Support Groups with two options.
An in-person support group will meet at Central Wyoming from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Tuesdays through June 23. An online Support Group will meet via Zoom from 4:30 to 6 p.m., on Wednesdays from May 20 through June 24.
Grief services are available to the general public as well as hospice families at no charge.
Please call Central Wyoming Hospice at 577-4832 to register, or if you’d like more information.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m., on Mondays and close at 5 p.m., on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m., at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on our website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307.337.1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in our community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, our community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves, and our community becomes stronger.
