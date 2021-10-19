Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday night special at Elks

Wednesday night special is baked pork chops with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7.00. Children 5 to 12 is $3.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839. This Menu is subject to change. All processed will be going to any of the Elks Charities.