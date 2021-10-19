 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Pasta dinner Wednesday

On Wednesday, Oct. 20 the United Church of Christ will hold it’s 10th annual Pasta Dinner.

Meat, Vegetarian and Alfredo options with Spaghetti squash for a Gluten free option.

The meal will include pasta, salad, bread and a cannoli.

Suggested fee is $10 With extra donations gratefully accepted so that we may continue to serve our community.

Meals are TO GO only, so call ahead for your order and time of pick up.

The event is located at the corner of 15th and South Melrose.

5:30 till 7:30 p.m.

Call Dee at 406-930-1099

Wednesday night special at Elks

Wednesday night special is baked pork chops with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7.00. Children 5 to 12 is $3.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839. This Menu is subject to change. All processed will be going to any of the Elks Charities.

