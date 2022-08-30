Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org. TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Elks Wednesday night dinner
Wednesday dinner will be homemade pizza, choose from supreme, pepperoni and sausage, and buffalo chicken along with cheesy garlic bread and Salad. Come down and enjoy some home made cookin! All you can eat for $8.00 and Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All proceeds will be going to any of the Elks Charities.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Display at Senior Center
Gail Schenfisch’s bold and colorful floral oil paintings are on display at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Stop by and enjoy these lovely works of art.