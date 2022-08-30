Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Elks Wednesday night dinner

Wednesday dinner will be homemade pizza, choose from supreme, pepperoni and sausage, and buffalo chicken along with cheesy garlic bread and Salad. Come down and enjoy some home made cookin! All you can eat for $8.00 and Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All proceeds will be going to any of the Elks Charities.