Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

District sets pre-kindergarten screenings

The Natrona County School District has set dates for appointments for pre-kindergarten screenings. It is highly encouraged that all incoming kindergarteners complete the screening process.

Dates are Feb. 24 and 25; March 2 to 4, March 9, 10 and 12, and March 16 to 18. To schedule a kindergarten screening, call 253-5434. Screenings will be held at NCSD Central Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd.

February at the planetarium

The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for February. “The Girl Who Walked Upside Down,” follows a very special little girl who loves the moon and the stars, and is committed to the fight against light pollution so that everyone can enjoy seeing them clearly. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., discover the mythological stories behind a series of constellations in “Astronomyths: Where the Sky Ends, The Myth Begins.”

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode

Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.

Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.

Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.

Drop off completed packet.

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.

What to take for free tax prep

If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:

Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.

Drop off at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

