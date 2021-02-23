Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for February. “The Girl Who Walked Upside Down,” follows a very special little girl who loves the moon and the stars, and is committed to the fight against light pollution so that everyone can enjoy seeing them clearly. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., discover the mythological stories behind a series of constellations in “Astronomyths: Where the Sky Ends, The Myth Begins.”

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode

Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.

Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.