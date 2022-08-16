Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Elks Wednesday night dinner
Wednesday night special is backed pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and a roll. Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.
All proceeds will be going to any of the Elks Charities.
Politics in the Park
The Natrona County Republican Party with Natrona County Republican Women are hosting superintendent of public instruction candidates Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Washington Park Bandshell. The program starts at 5:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome. Bring a lawn chair and listen to the candidates talk about why they are running as well as answer questions from the crowd. Come early starting at 4:30 p.m. to walk around the park and meet candidates not only from Natrona County but from around the state. This is the last Politics in the Park before the Aug. 16 primary. Papa’s Porkchops food truck will be there.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Display at Senior Center
Gail Schenfisch’s bold and colorful floral oil paintings are on display at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Stop by and enjoy these lovely works of art.