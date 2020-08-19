Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Blowout sale to liquidate spring, summer
It’s the beginning of the blowout sale at Methodist Thrift. In addition to being the time for our gargantuan-twice- a-year-sale, if you will “like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop, you can see photos with a sampling of some extra special and unique eye-poppers donated to support our community effort. We continue to be overwhelmed at the beautiful items gifted to help our local neighbors.
Armed with that information, grab your shopping buddy and your masks to see all clothing 50% off! Clean your glasses and read that again? Yes, all clothing, men’s, women’s, and children’s, is reduced to give you time to wear your finds in the scorching August, September, and October days. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is located at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. The deal you squeal over is waiting for you Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, so find exactly what you need and help your neighbors. Life isn’t easy for so many.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
Fort open every day
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been canceled; however, they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. The exception is that the splash pad and all of David Street Station now closes at 4 p.m., Thursdays only. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
