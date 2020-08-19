Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

City pools open

The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.