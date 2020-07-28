Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Remembering Our Fallen at CC
The photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers, is open for public viewing 24 hours a day through 4 p.m. on August 4 at Casper College in the lower parking lot of the Gateway Center. The memorial consists of 36, 10-foot towers that include military and personal photos of all 5,000-plus soldiers lost since the War on Terror started. There are 22 men from Wyoming included. There are volunteers to assist those who are searching for a particular name.
Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Barbecue, concert at Glenrock library
Hot July Nights Concert with Jbird Shogren and Shanghai'd in the courtyard of the Converse County Library Glenrock. The Glenrock Lions Club will be serving burgers and dogs and all the fixin's for their fundraiser starting at 4 p.m. in the parking lot. The music will start at 7 p.m. They will socially distance for the event and masks are encouraged.
Family fest for past, present P&P clients
The Salvation Army, Joshua’s Storehouse and the Casper Probation and Parole Office have been working to put together an event as a way to showcase the positive work community resources have been doing to assist the Department of Corrections’ past and present clientele by hosting a free, family friendly event. The Resource Alliance Summer Fest will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Salvation Army Community Center (Church), 625 South Jefferson Street. There will be food, bounce houses, a dunk tank, prizes and a raffle. The Casper Police Department will even be doing demonstrations with their K9 officers. This is a great community event to get clients in connection with positive and pro-social activities.
Wine & Dine In to support symphony
Over the last 14 years the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Wine on the River has become a favorite summer event. They knew that they and the patrons would want the celebration of music and community to continue. To ensure the safety of everyone, they have reimagined the fundraising event this year as a way to join together to support the WSO and local businesses.
The WSO will partner with local restaurants for the first ever Wine and Dine In to bring you an evening of fabulous food, great wine and spectacular entertainment. You can choose to Wine and Dine In alone or gather with family, friends or colleagues for a fun evening together. Each restaurant will feature dishes specially made for the event that can be ordered online with a curated wine selection, and can be picked up in time to virtually celebrate.
Beginning at 7:15 p.m. the WSO staff will host a livestream featuring familiar faces from Wyoming and around the country. The evening’s entertainment will feature WSO musicians and guest artists including vocalist Devin DeSantis, violinist Sandy Cameron and pianist Steven Lin. The raffle has fun and exciting prizes including an all-inclusive luxury weekend at Brush Creek Lodge & Spa in Saratoga. The drawing for winners will be featured in the livestream on July 29.Tickets are available on the Wine and Dine In website for $20 a piece or six for $100.
Wine and Dine In is a new experience for the WSO, and they are so excited to see all of the local support and enthusiasm to participate. They cannot wait to connect with everyone in their homes for a virtual event that brings the community together. Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org for more information on how to participate.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
