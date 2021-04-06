Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
- Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Reads & Rhymes story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
Spring has sprung at Methodist Thrift
Spring has sprung. Come see the magic that has taken place at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Winter has disappeared and up pops Spring with all new merchandise to match our eager look at a new season. Come discover all the new bright colors, fun fabrics, and the “get-outside-and-play” attitude. You’ll see those brands that are famous for adventure, along with gardening and playing in the dirt. The new season opens April 3, so get in on the fun.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
”LIKE” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos.
Wednesday Writers April 7
The Natrona County Library’s monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. Open to all writers — from those just picking up a pencil through published authors — offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the Library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you’d like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Free volunteer tax assistance ends Thursday
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
After school at the Library: toilet paper roll flowers
Join the group at the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, April 7 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for the return of after school at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this spring-y craft program where we'll be teaching you how to make your own garden-inspired toilet paper roll flowers. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
April at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium is featuring space exploration shows for April. “Astronaut” plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (no show on April 2 for Easter break). This show examines space flight from inside the body of an astronaut and explores the perils of space travel by subjecting Chad the Test Astronaut to all sorts of challenges. “Dawn of the Space Age” plays on Saturday nights at 7 p.m., (no show on April 3 for Easter break). It follows the real-life adventures of the men and women who explore the final frontier, from the first launches of the 1950’s to the lunar landings and the era of private space flights.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Pulled pork at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is pulled pork, with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn and roll. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant others and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. The menu is subject to change. All proceeds will be going to any of the Elks Charities.