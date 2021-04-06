Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.

Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.

Drop off completed packet.

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.

After school at the Library: toilet paper roll flowers

Join the group at the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, April 7 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for the return of after school at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this spring-y craft program where we'll be teaching you how to make your own garden-inspired toilet paper roll flowers. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.

April at the planetarium