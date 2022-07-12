Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Elks Wednesday night dinner

Wednesday night special is chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8.00. Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

Politics in the Park

The Natrona County Republican Party with Natrona County Republican Women are hosting the City Council candidates Wednesday, July 13. This is part of our Politics in the Park series which runs every Wednesday through Aug. 10 at the Washington Park Bandshell. The program starts at 5:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome. Bring a lawn chair and listen to the candidates talk about why they are running as well as answer questions from the crowd. Come early starting at 4:30 p.m. to walk around the park and meet candidates not only from Natrona County but from around the state. Papa's Pork Chops food truck will be there serving up their hot and tasty pork chop sandwiches, sloppy joe's, and "nearly world famous" cheddar garlic fries.