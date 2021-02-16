Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
College humanities festival starts
The topic for the 36th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture is “Celebration/Milestones.” The festival will run Feb. 17-19.
The festival will begin Wednesday, Feb. 17, with an exhibition at the Natrona County Library about Verna Keays Keyes, the young Wyoming artist and designer of the Wyoming state flag. There will also be a virtual book club discussion of “Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West” by Heather Hansman. The discussion will be moderated by Gretchen Wheeler, retired Casper College communication instructor. Copies of the book are now available at the NCPL and limited quantities are available, noted Innella Maiers, humanities festival chair and art instructor.
A complete schedule for the festival can be found at caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival/schedule. The Goodstein Foundation Library, Wheeler Concert Hall, and the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery are located on the Casper College campus. The Natrona County Library is located at 307 E. 2nd. Street.
Continuing education units or PTSB credits are also available for attendees. For more information, contact Sarah Schneider, workforce training specialist at 268-3847 or at sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu.
Casper College and the Wyoming Humanities Council are partners in presenting the Humanities Festival along with major funding from the Casper College Foundation and the Margaret Demorest Endowment.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Drop off at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.