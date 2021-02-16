Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.

What to take for free tax prep

If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:

Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.

Drop off at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.