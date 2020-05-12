Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

(Note: These announcements are provided free as a public service. Many were received prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cancellations and postponements will be printed when received. If you have an event that has been canceled, meaning it will not be rescheduled, or postponed, meaning it will be rescheduled, please email towncrier@trib.com or call 266-0520).
Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Methodist thrift open
The First United Methodist Thrift Shop is open at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Shopping Center. Open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Workers will be wearing masks to protect you and request that you wear yours to protect others.
The store is full of new spring and summer items on display for wonderful warm weather. Come check out both the new and gently worn items, housewares, decorating treasures and crafts.
All proceeds stay in the community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Expanded sites for student meals
NCSD Food Service is now providing takeaway breakfast and lunch meals, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all individuals 18 years and under at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked, they are here to help.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Individuals 18 years and younger can pick-up meals at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin, and 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Legi update webinar
The Chamber's 2020 Post-Legislative Outlook is May 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Connect with statewide leaders who will share updates via webinar regarding the latest Legislative session. The event is complimentary and open to the first 100. For more information, email Jereca at jlutz@casperwyoming.org.
Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as; Basketball, Volleyball, or Pickleball at this time. The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The recreation center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited. Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.
The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383.
