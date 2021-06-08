Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Take & Make for Kids and Tweens

Pick up the supplies to make this goofy and creative craft in the Children’s department at the Natrona County Library. The kit comes with everything you need to make DIY funny face flip books at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Glowforge Intro and Demo

Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter in the Creation Station at the Natrona County Library at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 9. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

After school at the library