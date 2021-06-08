Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
World War II memorial at CC
The Casper College Veterans Club is hosting the World War II Traveling Memorial on campus through June 12. The memorial is open 24 hours a day for viewing in the parking lot of the Gateway Center.
The memorial is a replica of the actual memorial in the U.S. Capitol, containing 4,048 gold stars, each one representing 100 American military deaths.
Reads & Rhymes story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library. Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
Take & Make for Kids and Tweens
Pick up the supplies to make this goofy and creative craft in the Children’s department at the Natrona County Library. The kit comes with everything you need to make DIY funny face flip books at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter in the Creation Station at the Natrona County Library at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 9. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, June 9, in the Crawford Room for After school at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this interactive craft program where we will be putting our painting and cutting skills to use as we make shape castle silhouettes. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: June 9, Buffalo Scout; June 16, Zack Schommer; June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Fried chicken at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839