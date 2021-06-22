Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights

Summer reading performer: Cody Landstrom, magician

Join us for a magical summer reading performer, Cody Landstrom, several times. Performance times are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and 24, and 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25, all in the Crawford Room. Magician extraordinaire, Landstrom will be coming from Fort Collins to share his tricks and wonder with Casper kiddos. There will be multiple performances throughout the week, which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show. While all ages will enjoy Landstrom's performance, it's recommended for ages 3+. Space will be limited to the first 115 people, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.