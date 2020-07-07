Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Meet Team Texas, see cars
Team Texas, in Casper for the filming of the "Street Outlaws" reality show, invites the public to G-Ma's Diner 4755 W. Yellowstone Hwy, in Mills, from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday to meet the drivers and see the cars. The team has been loving Casper, spending the 4th of July at Alcova and a day golfing, and wants to give back to the community. All are welcome.
Barbell class at rec center
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that more summer classes are being offered beginning in July.
A new session of Morning RIP for adults will run on Wednesday & Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., beginning July 8. RIP is a 60-minute barbell program for all ages. Matching movement to music and using traditional strength training allows participants to work at their own level while toning muscles and burning calories.
The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Our staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited, and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing.
Don’t delay -- class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today. Simple and speedy online registration is available at https://apm.activecommunities.com/casper or stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Hospice grief camp for kids
Due to the current health situation, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions has made some changes to its Kids Grief Camp for the summer, but is moving forward to continue to offer this valuable experience for the community’s kids.
Dates for the day camp are now July 8 to 10 and August 3 to 5.
Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. Children ages 6-16 are invited to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with the free Kids Grief Camp.
Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and the hope is to assist children and teens in understanding their grief process. A safe place will be created for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities.
It's an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.
What we are all experiencing as a result of COVID-19 is a form of grief as well, and it can be especially difficult for kids. Those concerns will also be addressed.
Organizers are working diligently on a plan that will include smaller groups, making sure campers will be appropriately distanced, adding sanitation stations, single-use items, and other appropriate measures to keep both campers and staff safe.
For more information or to register, please call Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions at 577-4832.
Learn about becoming homeowner
Learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program and how to apply at an upcoming informational session. All sessions will be offered through a free conference call system. Register for sessions being offered July 8 and July 9 at www.heartofwyoming.org.
The next application cycle for the Homeownership Program will be hosted August 1 to 31, 2020.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one appointment, contact Program Manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Summer at Methodist thrift
It really is summer at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Update your wardrobe, whether you are heading out to lunch, gardening, or fishing. Look at the nice selection of all sizes from petite to plus sizes, children’s clothing, shoes and purses, men’s golfing and relaxing items. Need home goods, bedding or crafts, then this is the place. It’s fun to search for the treasures from our generous community. Take a look at at our exciting finds for reasonable prices. This time in history is the perfect reason to visit our local philanthropy, benefiting Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Located at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, and open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please wear your masks to protect others...we have them for sale if you need one. “Like” us on Facebook and Yelp at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.;
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.;
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.;
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.;
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.;
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
