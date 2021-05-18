Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Community event at Healing Park
The community has experienced much grief and loss over the last year, including that which was caused by the pandemic. In addition to deaths from all causes, isolation from loved ones, uncertainty over the future, and the inability to gather and mourn all result in forms of grief that most of us have experienced.
We invite you to come together with your community for a time of healing and remembrance at the Healing Park on Conwell (formerly Conwell Park) from 4 to 6 p.m., on May 19. You can tie a Ribbon of Remembrance and listen to people speak about their journey starting at 4:30, including Mayor Steve Freel, members of the medical community, community member Peggy Whitaker, and Todd von Gunten, the Central Wyoming Hospice grief care coordinator.
We’ll be gathering by the Gazebo, come when you can and stay as long as you like.
The event is presented by Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and sponsored by AARP Wyoming.
Reads & Rhymes story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
Spring shopping at Methodist thrift
Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
And, of course, your new and lightly used donations are always appreciated.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.
Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.
CALC graduation at CC
The 2021 Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College High School Equivalency Commencement will be held Wednesday, May 19, beginning at 6 p.m.
This year’s commencement speaker will be Hope Doyle, who earned her high school equivalency certificate. She then earned her associate in animal science from Western Nebraska Community College in 2011 and her bachelor’s in animal sciences in 2014 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Since 2018, Doyle has worked for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in Casper as a workforce innovation and opportunity act case manager and employment services specialist.
The graduation ceremony will take place in the Wheeler Auditorium in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
Taco bar at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $8. Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 are $3. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: May 19, Joey Patterson; May 26, Sarah Carper; June 2, Kaspen Haley; June 9, Buffalo Scout; June 16, Zack Schommer; June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Casper Children’s Chorale auditions
Screenings for the 2021-22 Casper Children’s Chorale will be held through Thursday for current 3rd-7th graders. The chorale has enjoyed a very successful 42 year tradition in Casper, and is a positive and educational way for singers to enjoy singing and performance. Twenty-minute screenings will be held in groups of 4 to 6 singers at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Singers should prepare the first verse of “America” (My Country tis of Thee) and schedule their audition time in advance by visiting casperchildrenschorale.com or https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054CA8A62EA2FE3-casper.