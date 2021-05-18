Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

We’ll be gathering by the Gazebo, come when you can and stay as long as you like.

The event is presented by Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and sponsored by AARP Wyoming.

Reads & Rhymes story time

Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.

• Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

Spring shopping at Methodist thrift

Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.