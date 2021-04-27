Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Spring shopping at Methodist thrift
Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
And, of course, your new and lightly used donations are always appreciated.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.
Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.
Reads & Rhymes story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, April 28, in the Crawford Room for after school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this goofy and creative craft program, where we’ll be making DIY funny face flip books. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Learn about Bingocize
Working out has never been so much fun as it has been since the start of Bingocize. At 3 p.m., on Wednesday, May 5, The Wellness Wednesday Webinar Series will feature the creator of Bingocize, Dr. Jason Crandall, who will explain what Bingocize is and where to take part.
To join the webinar, go to Facebook.com/AARPwy to take part in the free webinar event. The webinars are free to the public and there is no requirement to be an AARP member to take part.
Bingocize is a combination of bingo, exercise, and health education. Trained leaders of the program select between three separate 10-week units that focus on exercise-only, exercise and falls prevention, or exercise and nutrition. Groups of participants play Bingocize twice a week for 45 minutes to an hour each time with exercises focusing on range of motion, balance, strength, and endurance. The program is delivered using a traditional bingo game, along with printed curriculum materials. Program participants can also use a mobile web-based app to Bingocize in-person or remotely.
Ten senior centers in Wyoming have been selected to be the first in Wyoming to offer the program, with the Wyoming Department of Health helping to order equipment and helping teachers to gain certification. Nationally, the program has been implemented in 40 states and three foreign countries.
To see past editions of Wellness Wednesday, check out AARP Wyoming’s Facebook at facebook.com/aarpwy.
Hot roast beef at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is hot roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.