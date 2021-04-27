Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

After school at the library

Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, April 28, in the Crawford Room for after school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this goofy and creative craft program, where we’ll be making DIY funny face flip books. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Learn about Bingocize

Working out has never been so much fun as it has been since the start of Bingocize. At 3 p.m., on Wednesday, May 5, The Wellness Wednesday Webinar Series will feature the creator of Bingocize, Dr. Jason Crandall, who will explain what Bingocize is and where to take part.

To join the webinar, go to Facebook.com/AARPwy to take part in the free webinar event. The webinars are free to the public and there is no requirement to be an AARP member to take part.