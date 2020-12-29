Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Final day for planetarium shows
The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month. “The Light Before Christmas,” is a claymation animated story about two children who get lost in the snow and find the true meaning of Christmas. It also includes a short “making of” segment that shows how claymation works. “Season of Light,” explores holiday traditions from around the world. Both shows are enjoyable for all ages.
Dec. 30, “The Light Before Christmas,” plays at 11 a.m. and “Season of Light,” at 4:15 p.m.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 14 people per show, and masks are encouraged.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday shows. It’s a great source for unique science-themed gifts and inexpensive stocking stuffers. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
After Christmas sale at Methodist thrift
After-Christmas sales are in effect at United Methodist Thrift Shop, 2111 E. 12th St. Help store volunteers help others and enjoy the thrill of thrift store treasure hunting. There is still a collection of holiday items at 50 percent savings, as well as rolling out another opportunity to save. There is a large assortment of brand new shoes and lightly worn footwear offered on the same 50 percent sale, including dress shoes and boots. Come look as they will go quickly!
While you’re visiting, check out our high quality clothing, decor, bedding and linens, as well as crafts and housewares.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ice arena open
Celebrate the holiday season and enjoy a warm hot chocolate at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its Public Skating schedule for winter break. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant before ringing in the new year at the Casper Ice Arena. Here are some dates and times to mark on your calendar for Public Skating:
- Dec. 30 and 31, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Jan. 2 and 3, 1 to 3 p.m.
The Casper Ice Arena will be closed on December 25 and January 1 for the holidays.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule and upcoming ice skating lessons, please call the ice arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Aquatic center open
Are you looking for something to do over the holiday break? Come splash under the starburst, relax in the lazy river, or fly down one of two water slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center. Open swim starts at 1 p.m. every day during the holiday break. For safety reasons, every child age 7 and under, must be accompanied by an adult in the water within arm’s length at all times. Anyone not swimming will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Casper Family Aquatic Center Holiday Hours:
- Dec. 30, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 31, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, closed
- Jan. 2, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Jan. 3, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 4, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook, or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Enjoy park lights
It’s not Christmastime in Casper until Conwell Park glimmers with the light of thousands of bulbs illuminating nearly every tree. The City of Casper Parks Department has prepared the park for its annual transformation into “Holiday Square” and is excited to flip the switch.
The lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5 to 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.
Keep Casper Beautiful will not be hosting a lighting event this year. “We look forward to hosting a big Holiday Square lighting event in 2021 and instead, invite families to visit the park on their own to enjoy the magic of the holiday season” said Keep Casper Beautiful Coordinator Beth Andress. “Our sponsors, and our partners, the Angels Cancer Care Program and Wyoming Medical Center, look forward to sharing holiday joy with everyone next year,” she said.
Conwell Park is located between Second and First, and Conwell and Washington streets, directly across from Wyoming Medical Center.
Fort Caspar open
Looking for something fun to do over the Christmas holidays? Fort Caspar Museum has two new exhibits on view for your enjoyment as well a great gift shop full of unique—and uniquely Wyoming—items and the area’s best selection of Wyoming history books.
“The A, B, C’s of Casper History,” exhibit takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum’s own collection. It will be on view until November of 2021. The second exhibit is “Wyoming Navy,” which highlights the many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming—its people; its cities, towns, and counties; and its rivers—beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ones that are in service today. It will be on view until April of 2021.
Fort Caspar Museum hours for the holidays are:
- Dec. 30 and 31, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, closed
- Jan. 2, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 3 and 4, closed.
During the winter season, the museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays. Admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free. Reach the museum at 235-8462, or visit our website at www.fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located in Casper at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.