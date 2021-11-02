 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.

Wednesday night special at Elks

Wednesday night special is chicken cordon bleu and fixin's, starting at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost $8 per person. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839.

Celebrate 31 years of Women in the Word

Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.

Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com.

Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.

Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.

