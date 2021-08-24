Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Aug. 25, Whiskey Yankee Oscar 307.
Chicken fried steak at Elks
Wednesday night special is chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8.00. Children 5 to 12 is $3.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839. All processed will be going to any of the Elks Charities.
