Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
UW hosts meet and greet
Students will learn more about the University of Wyoming, UW alumni will connect with their alma mater, and members of the public will find out more about UW’s presence in Natrona County during a “The World Needs More Cowboys,” celebration from 5 to 7 p.m., at David Street Station.
Free appetizers and beverages will be served. State guidelines to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission will be followed.
New UW president Ed Seidel will be in attendance and speak during a brief program at the celebration, highlighting the university’s efforts to boost entrepreneurism and the state’s economy, among other topics.
Tom Burman, UW athletic director, and Jeff Linder, the head coach of UW’s men’s basketball team, will speak as well.
They will be joined by current UW students from Casper -- Kendra Brutsman, Mackenzie Chadderdon and Ben Radosevich -- who will discuss their experiences at the state’s university. UW-Casper student Caitlyn Edwards and UW-Casper Dean Brent Pickett will offer a few remarks.
Free UW-branded giveaway items will be available, including T-shirts to the first 50 high school students.
Additionally, UW alumna Marci Bramlet, a partner in the law firm of Robinson Stelting Welch Bramlet LLC, will talk about how UW helped advance her career and prepare her for her role in the community -- and what it means to her to be a UW Cowboy.
Seidel began service as the university’s 28th president July 1.
Live drama for OLLI
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute — OLLI at Casper College is offering a live drama event with “Susanna Dickinson: Remembering the Alamo” Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.
The live drama will focus on Dickinson recounting “ ... the events leading up to the war for Texas independence, her experiences during the battle for the Alamo, and her life as an Alamo defender’s widow in the new Republic of Texas,” according to India Hayford, reenactment presenter.
According to Hayford, the siege of the Alamo began on the morning of March 6, 1836, when Mexico’s General Santa Anna led several thousand soldiers on an attack against the Alamo and the 180 Texans inside. The siege lasted for 13 days.
For more information or to register for “Susanna Dickinson: Remembering the Alamo,” contact Jeaneece Schmidt, lifelong learning specialist, at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.
Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load our racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out the costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see the huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.
The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Like on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Vote for Food for Thought
Wyoming Food for Thought Project needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote 10 times each day at www.neighborhoodassist.com/.
Food for Thought has until Friday at 9:59 p.m. MT to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
Food for Thought is your local solution to hunger, food justice, and so much more. With your help, we give kids hope through Friday food bags and create equal access to good food for everyone in our community.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
