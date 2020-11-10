Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

According to Whipps, anyone interested in participating in the roll call can show up at Casper College in front of the Union/University building any time during the day. Those wishing to call names or reserve a particular name they would like to call, should contact Ronald Yanaga, Veterans Club president, at ron.yanaga@mycc.caspercollege.edu .

Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall

The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.

Methodist thrift ready for gift giving

Do you hear Jingle Bells coming? Hurry in to see the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and The Dollar Store. We’ve put up the tree, and decorated with bling you will love to buy for your own tree or as gifts. We’ve held back a huge number of brand new, still in the package items for you to wrap up for holiday giving. Jewelry makes a sparkly gift, pajamas, warm clothing, new small appliances, and decorating will be fun with so many exciting choices of new heart stoppers. If you are searching for more for your money this year, come check us out and be surprised. We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, especially this year when life is difficult for so many. Help us make the season jolly.