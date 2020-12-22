Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Last day for Twelve Days of Christmas
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open through Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Holiday hours at Fort Caspar
Looking for something fun to do over the Christmas holidays? Fort Caspar Museum has two new exhibits on view for your enjoyment as well a great gift shop full of unique—and uniquely Wyoming—items and the area’s best selection of Wyoming history books.
“The A, B, C’s of Casper History,” exhibit takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum’s own collection. It will be on view until November of 2021. The second exhibit is “Wyoming Navy,” which highlights the many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming—its people; its cities, towns, and counties; and its rivers—beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ones that are in service today. It will be on view until April of 2021.
Fort Caspar Museum hours for the holidays are:
- Dec. 23 and 24, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25, closed
- Dec. 26, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 27 and 28, closed
- Dec. 29, 30, and 31, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, closed
- Jan. 2, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 3 and 4, closed.
During the winter season, the museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays. Admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free. Reach the museum at 235-8462, or visit our website at www.fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located in Casper at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.
Big sale at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for 50 percent off on all Christmas items. There are gifts, decorations, and holiday clothing, all at this special savings. Many items are new, still in the original packaging, ready to wrap and give.
The store is at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, local organizations helping the community.
Expanded public skating at ice arena
Celebrate the holiday season and enjoy a warm hot chocolate at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its Public Skating schedule for winter break. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant before ringing in the new year at the Casper Ice Arena. Here are some dates and times to mark on your calendar for Public Skating:
- Dec. 23 and 24, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 26 and 27, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 28 to 31, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Jan. 2 and 3, 1 to 3 p.m.
The Casper Ice Arena will be closed on December 25 and January 1 for the holidays.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule and upcoming ice skating lessons, please call the ice arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Holiday swim hours at aquatic center
Are you looking for something to do over the holiday break? Come splash under the starburst, relax in the lazy river, or fly down one of two water slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center. Open swim starts at 1 p.m. every day during the holiday break. For safety reasons, every child age 7 and under, must be accompanied by an adult in the water within arm’s length at all times. Anyone not swimming will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Casper Family Aquatic Center Holiday Hours:
- Dec. 23, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 24, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 25, closed
- Dec. 26, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 27, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 28 to 30, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 31, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, closed
- Jan. 2, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Jan. 3, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 4, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook, or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Enjoy park lights; no event this year
It’s not Christmastime in Casper until Conwell Park glimmers with the light of thousands of bulbs illuminating nearly every tree. The City of Casper Parks Department has prepared the park for its annual transformation into “Holiday Square” and is excited to flip the switch.
The lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.
Keep Casper Beautiful will not be hosting a lighting event this year. “We look forward to hosting a big Holiday Square lighting event in 2021 and instead, invite families to visit the park on their own to enjoy the magic of the holiday season” said Keep Casper Beautiful Coordinator Beth Andress. “Our sponsors, and our partners, the Angels Cancer Care Program and Wyoming Medical Center, look forward to sharing holiday joy with everyone next year,” she said.
Conwell Park is located between Second and First, and Conwell and Washington streets, directly across from Wyoming Medical Center.
Limited slots open at holiday camp
Holiday Camp is a great way to fill those hours when school is out for Winter Break. Many activities are planned to keep your child safe and happy. Arts & crafts, games, sports and so much more. Spots are limited so sign up soon.
December 23 to January 4, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Limited number of day slots are available.
The Casper Recreation Center closures and modified hours for the holidays: Thursday, Dec. 24, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 25, closed; Thursday, Dec. 31, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 1, closed.
For additional information about the Casper Recreation Center and upcoming programs and activities, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.