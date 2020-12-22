Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Holiday hours at Fort Caspar

Looking for something fun to do over the Christmas holidays? Fort Caspar Museum has two new exhibits on view for your enjoyment as well a great gift shop full of unique—and uniquely Wyoming—items and the area’s best selection of Wyoming history books.

“The A, B, C’s of Casper History,” exhibit takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum’s own collection. It will be on view until November of 2021. The second exhibit is “Wyoming Navy,” which highlights the many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming—its people; its cities, towns, and counties; and its rivers—beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ones that are in service today. It will be on view until April of 2021.

Fort Caspar Museum hours for the holidays are:

Dec. 23 and 24, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25, closed

Dec. 26, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 27 and 28, closed

Dec. 29, 30, and 31, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1, closed

Jan. 2, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 3 and 4, closed.