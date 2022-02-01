Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Dinner at Elks

Wednesday night special is spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread. Cost is $8.00, all you can eat. Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, Significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

This Menu is subject to change. All processed will be going to any of the Elks Charities.

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0