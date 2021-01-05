Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

“This is a must-see to become informed on current suicide rates in Wyoming and learn about how you can care for your family members and friends who may be at risk during this tough time,” says Buschmeier.

The Wellness Wyoming Series will feature a series of half-hour wellness webinars specifically directed towards those age 50 and over on the first Wednesday of each month. The webinars may be viewed at no cost on AARP’s Facebook page. That address is: https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY/.

Model railroad clubhouse open

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.

We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.

We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.