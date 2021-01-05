Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Wellness Wednesday addresses suicide
AARP Wyoming, The Wyoming Department of Health, and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health will kick off their Wellness Wednesdays Webinars event at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 with a free webinar, called Suicide and the Aging Population.
The presentation may be viewed at no cost by the public on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY/.
Wyoming Department of Health numbers from January 2018 suggest the highest suicide rates in the state per 100,000 Wyoming citizens comes in age bands of 70 and older, with a particular spike after age 80. On Jan. 6, Cathy Buschmeier, intentional injury prevention coordinator for the Wyoming Injury and Violence Prevention Program, will discuss an overview of suicide rates in Wyoming, as well as how COVID-19 has impacted Wyoming residents. Buschmeier will also touch on risk factors and suggestions for what to do if you believe a loved one is at-risk for suicide.
“This is a must-see to become informed on current suicide rates in Wyoming and learn about how you can care for your family members and friends who may be at risk during this tough time,” says Buschmeier.
The Wellness Wyoming Series will feature a series of half-hour wellness webinars specifically directed towards those age 50 and over on the first Wednesday of each month. The webinars may be viewed at no cost on AARP’s Facebook page. That address is: https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY/.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.
January at the planetarium
The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for January. “Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder” follows the journey of the first space probe to venture beyond our solar system, searching out strange new worlds that orbit distant stars. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., tour the cosmos with astrophysicist Dr. Stacey Palen as your guide in “Cosmic Journey.” She tells the story of the universe from a human perspective.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
School registration open
NCSD school choice registration is open through January 24. Families can go online to complete the registration process. NCSD offers School Choice because it believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. School choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.
The school choice registration period is the time for families of the following groups of students to submit their school preference for the 2021-22 school year.
• New-to-NCSD students
• Incoming kindergarteners
• Students moving from 5th to 6th grade
• Students moving from 8th to 9th grade
• Students who wish to switch schools in September 2021
Families can learn more about NCSD schools by clicking through the 2021-22 Natrona County Schools Family Guide and by visiting www.natronaschools.org. The Family Guide features all NCSD schools with information about curriculum, programs, and school philosophies. Due to COVID-19 health orders and to ensure safe & healthy environments for all, schools will not be hosting open house events this year. Parents/guardians can reach out to school principals for more information on opportunities to learn more about individual schools. Visit www.natronaschools.org for more information.
