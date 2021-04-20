 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
  • Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
  • TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Reads & Rhymes story time

Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.

•  Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

Red Hats lunch at OG

The Red Hatters luncheon is 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 21, at Olive Garden, 5070 E 2nd St. Hostesses are Marguerite Carr, 265-2669; Kathy Morgan, 631-4030 and Deanna Archibald. Please call one of the hostesses to make your reservations.

Spring shopping at Methodist thrift

Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.

The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.

And, of course, your new and lightly used donations are always appreciated.

Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially  in these difficult times.

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.

But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.

Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.

After school at the library

If you go down to the woods today, you might just find a magical surprise. Can you spy any woodland fairy houses nested among the trees or bushes? Join staff at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, April 21, in the Crawford Room for after school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this garden-inspired interactive craft program, making toadstool houses. They can create their own details and make their little paper cup fairy house as detailed as they choose. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Fried chicken at Elks

Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.

College, Army band in concert

Two Casper College musical groups will be joining forces with members of the 67th U.S. Army Band “Wyoming’s Own” Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

The Casper College Collegiate Chorale, under the direction of Zachary Vreeman, DMA, and the Casper College Concert Band, under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, will host and perform at the event.

For those attending in person, face coverings are required. The concert will also be streamed live on both the Casper College Music Department’s YouTube page and on Instagram at casper_college_bands.

The concert will be held in the Wheeler Concert Hall located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. For more information, contact Mietz at joshuamietz@caspercollege.edu.

