Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Patriot Day is Wednesday at the fair. All active duty, reserve and veterans get in free with military ID. You're encouraged to wear red, white and blue to honor our troops and our nation. Rabbit showmanship and show starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by market goat showmanship and show at 11 a.m., both in The Arena. Exhibit halls open at 3 p.m. FFA/4H livestock exhibits are open from 3 to 9 p.m., in The Arena. The Crabtree Carnival is open 3 p.m. to midnight with $36 armbands. The market swine show is at 4 p.., in The Arena. Live music from Prairie Fire is 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 to 11 p.m., on the free stage. The PRCA Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy seven exciting events nightly including: Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 17. Boot Barn and Murdoch’s are our rodeo ticket outlets, or get your rodeo tickets online at www.centralwyomingfair.com.