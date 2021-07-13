 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Wednesday at the fair

Patriot Day is Wednesday at the fair. All active duty, reserve and veterans get in free with military ID. You're encouraged to wear red, white and blue to honor our troops and our nation. Rabbit showmanship and show starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by market goat showmanship and show at 11 a.m., both in The Arena. Exhibit halls open at 3 p.m. FFA/4H livestock exhibits are open from 3 to 9 p.m., in The Arena. The Crabtree Carnival is open 3 p.m. to midnight with $36 armbands. The market swine show is at 4 p.., in The Arena. Live music from Prairie Fire is 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 to 11 p.m., on the free stage. The PRCA Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy seven exciting events nightly including: Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 17. Boot Barn and Murdoch’s are our rodeo ticket outlets, or get your rodeo tickets online at www.centralwyomingfair.com.

Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers

Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.

Fried chicken at the Elks

Wednesday Night Special at Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

