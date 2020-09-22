Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load our racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out our costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see our huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.
The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll find us in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Shop with us and help our neighbors. Like us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Annual pasta dinner Wednesday
The annual pasta dinner at United Church of Chris, 1511 S. Melrose, is 5 to 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, September 23, and will be done COVID-safe style. All meals will be takeout. Pasta, salad, bread and brownies delivered to your car or handed to you at the door. All possible precautions are being taken start to finish. Please call 406-930-1099 ahead of time for your order. Fee will donation, but $10 suggested fee.
Virtual info session for service academies set
On Wednesday, September 23 between 5 and 7 p.m., the five service academies (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy) and three college ROTC Programs (Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy) will host a Virtual U.S. Service Academy and ROTC information session.
The event provides the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the academies and ROTC programs regarding the various Academy and ROTC/NROTC application processes, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program and serving as a Commissioned Officer. This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations regarding how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy.
Click the following link to register for the Zoom meeting: https://usafa-admissions.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMuceCupzkpE9XQCyr3QsqCdNmNUF1F5TNY
Registration at the link noted above is required. After registering, you will be sent an email on how to join the meeting.
The military service academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.
The event is free and open to the public. Media are welcome to attend.
