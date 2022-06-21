Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Elks Wednesday night dinner

Wednesday night special is potato bar with all the fixins. All you can eat for $8.00 and Children 5 to 12 is $3.00. Serving from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All processed will be going to any of the Elks Charities.