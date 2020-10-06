Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

“Social distancing and masks will be required — masks can be removed when seated at a table and drinking or eating as long as distance is maintained,” said Washut, Casper College criminal justice instructor. Washut also noted that “Parking near the cafeteria will be reserved by campus security for those officers in marked units who may need to leave for an emergency.”

“Coffee with a Cop” is a national event designed to “ ... break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve,” according to the national “Coffee with a Cop” website.

Women in the Word begins soon

Women in the Word is for any woman, regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God's Word and learn and share with other like-minded women.

New members should make plans to attend orientation at 9:15 a.m. at Highland Park Community Church, beginning October 7 and every Wednesday during the 2020-2021 school year.

The group meets from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. beginning October 7, taking an in-depth look at the first and second books of Kings.

Register online at www.casperwomenintheword.com. Find the group on Facebook at casperwomenintheword or call Angela at 267-8061 if you have any questions.