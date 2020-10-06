Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Coffee with a cop Wednesday
The Casper College Criminal Justice Club will be hosting “Coffee with a Cop,” from 9 to 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the Tobin Dining Hall. The CCCJC will provide doughnuts and coffee at the free event.
Community members wishing to attend should park in the lot north of the Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium and use the elevator or the stairs through the Harry T. Thorson Institute of Business and then enter the fourth floor of the Casper College Student Union/University of Wyoming at Casper building and take the elevator or stairs to the first floor, according to Art Washut.
“Social distancing and masks will be required — masks can be removed when seated at a table and drinking or eating as long as distance is maintained,” said Washut, Casper College criminal justice instructor. Washut also noted that “Parking near the cafeteria will be reserved by campus security for those officers in marked units who may need to leave for an emergency.”
“Coffee with a Cop” is a national event designed to “ ... break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve,” according to the national “Coffee with a Cop” website.
Women in the Word begins soon
Women in the Word is for any woman, regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God's Word and learn and share with other like-minded women.
New members should make plans to attend orientation at 9:15 a.m. at Highland Park Community Church, beginning October 7 and every Wednesday during the 2020-2021 school year.
The group meets from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. beginning October 7, taking an in-depth look at the first and second books of Kings.
Register online at www.casperwomenintheword.com. Find the group on Facebook at casperwomenintheword or call Angela at 267-8061 if you have any questions.
Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load our racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out the costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see the huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.
The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Like on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!