Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Elks Wednesday night dinner

Wednesday night special is backed pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and a roll. Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

Politics in the Park

The Natrona County Republican Party with Natrona County Republican Women are hosting superintendent of public instruction candidates Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Washington Park Bandshell. The program starts at 5:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome. Bring a lawn chair and listen to the candidates talk about why they are running as well as answer questions from the crowd. Come early starting at 4:30 p.m. to walk around the park and meet candidates not only from Natrona County but from around the state. This is the last Politics in the Park before the Aug. 16 primary.