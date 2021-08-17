Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Aug. 18, Zack Schommer; Aug. 25, Whiskey Yankee Oscar 307.
Taco bar at Elks
Wednesday's night special is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $8.00! Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 is $3.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Also enjoy a desert for $1.00! Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.
(Submit events to towncrier@trib.com)