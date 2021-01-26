Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Deadline to donate for homeless
Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the 5th Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County (PHCNC) event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 29, at First United Methodist Church office, 332 E. 2nd Street. Due to COVID-19, PHCNC will be a walk-through style giveaway of bags filled with essential items for the homeless. This is a free event for the homeless.
PHCNC is currently looking for volunteers and items to be given away during the event. Items can be dropped off at the Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin, until 4 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Needed items include deodorant (sticks), bars of soap (regular size), wash cloths, small flashlights, sanitary pads (7-10 count), disposable razors, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sleeping bags, blankets, shampoo, conditioner, warm hats, gloves and scarves and first aid kits (small, portable).
For more information on PHCNC, please contact Ivonne Chavez, FSS manager at 307-233-7027 or IChavez@chaoffice.org.
Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) nonprofit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth to 12, the Landing Veterans project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program, and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.
Huge selection of candles, games at thrift
The Methodist Thrift Shop has been truly blessed again. Your neighbors’ generosity continues to fill our small shop with amazing treasures. Come see our huge (and we do mean huge) inventory of Salt City Candles, all sizes, fragrances, and decorative accessories to use with them. The prices can help you fill your home with beautiful smells or give as inexpensive gifts. If you are looking for games for any age and group size, hurry in for the best selection. Check out our jewelry, both contemporary and 14 carat gold. If you love diamonds, tourmaline, jade, or if you prefer Black Hills gold, we have a gorgeous belt buckle and a matching pearl pendant. Our walls are full of art to choose for your home. The 50 percent sale this week is all pants (excluding men’s jeans) and all coats.
Find us at Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, 2111 East 12th, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a friend with you and enjoy the hunt.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, remaining right here among our neighbors. We are accepting clean donations in new and nearly new condition. Please, no electronics or furniture.
Come by for a visit and “like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Chili dinner Jan. 27
United Church of Christ hosts a takeout chili dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Chili, cornbread and dessert will be available for a suggested offering of $8 per person. Please call ahead to 406-930-1099 and then pick up between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., at 1511 S. Melrose.
Restaurant Week set
To celebrate Casper’s hearty culinary scene, 5150’ Restaurant Week is taking place through Saturday.
Participating businesses include: Backwards Distilling Company, Branding Iron, Chozen Yogurt, Eggington’s, Johnny J’s, J’s Pub, FireRock Steakhouse, Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, Frosted Tops, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Hooch’s, Little Shop of Burgers, Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame, Metro Coffee Company, Old Chicago, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Rialto Soda Fountain, Scarlow’s Art & Coffee, Schlotzky’s, Shogun Restaurant, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Sweet Zoey, The Wooden Derrick Café, Three Crowns Golf Club, Urban Bottle, Wyoming Ale Works, Wyoming Rib & Chop House and Yellowstone Garage.
Hosted by 5150’ Local, the third annual event includes 29 restaurants, watering holes and coffee shops, with each serving up distinct specials, features and offerings.
5150’ Restaurant Week is designed to give residents and visitors the opportunity to dig into Casper’s food and beverage options, while also supporting the 1,540 food and beverage jobs in Natrona County.
As part of Restaurant Week, you’ll find specials and price points that celebrate all things Casper, including $3.07 (Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
More information about 5150’ Restaurant Week, as well as additional information on participating locations, can be found at
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, 2021, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
Dance classes at Eagles
Wednesday night from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., is a free beginner line dance class at the Eagles. It is for all ages who will dance. New and easy fun dances will be taught that can be used for all parties.